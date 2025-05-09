DoubleVerify Launches Pre-Screen Safety and Suitability Solution for Google’s Search Partner Network

DoubleVerify, providers of a platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, has launched pre-bid controls for Google's Search Partner Network (SPN), giving advertisers greater control, confidence, and protection when extending their campaign reach on SPN inventory, beyond Google.

Google's SPN allows companies to scale their advertising across non-Google third-party websites. With this release, companies can apply DV's independent, trusted brand safety and suitability protections to SPN inventory to avoid content that does not align with their brand preferences.

DV's AI-powered Universal Content Intelligence classification engine analyzes video, image, audio, speech, and text elements to deliver superior content classifications at scale.