NielsenIQ Expands NIQ Product Insights

NielsenIQ (NIQ), a consumer intelligence provider, has expanded NIQ Product Insights (NPI), which provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with a catalogue detailing the specific product attributes, such as dietary, sustainability, and clean-label characteristics, for which consumers search when they shop.

NPI will expand to 25 additional markets within Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America throughout 2025 and 2026.

NPI also now empowers companies to stay ahead of global macroeconomic challenges, whether that is changing regulatory standards or tariff impacts, shifting consumer preferences, and category trends with granular product-level data. The solution, which combines NIQ's market measurement with generative artificial intelligence , delivers more than 27,000 structured product attributes per SKU and resolves 99 percent of consumer queries, ranging from whether a product is GLP-1 friendly, gluten-free, or made in one's home country.