Iterable Integrates with WhatsApp

Iterable, a communication platform provider, has integrated with WhatsApp, embedding the messaging app within its cross-channel marketing platform.

"This isn't just another channel; it's a strategic unlock for marketers," said Andrew Boni, CEO and founder of Iterable, in a statement. "By bringing WhatsApp into our AI-powered platform, we're giving marketers the ability to reach global audiences with precision, speed, and personalization. With Iterable, every WhatsApp message becomes part of a cohesive, intelligent journey, where customer context drives action and connection at scale."

Iterable gives marketers instant visibility into WhatsApp performance alongside every other channel. WhatsApp journeys in Iterable are orchestrated alongside email, SMS, push, and in-app messaging within a single, unified platform. And Iterable provides in-platform setup and embedded best-practice guidance to help teams get started, pre-configured workflows, and channel-specific recommendations.

With the integration, users can send media-rich content, including images, videos, dynamic updates tailored across every stage of the customer lifecycle, and create interactive experiences with quick-reply prompts and predefined messages.