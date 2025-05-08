CreatorIQ Introduces Standardized Metrics Suite

CreatorIQ, providers of a platform for creator marketing, has launched a Share Of Metrics Suite and Industry Benchmarks Calculator to help marketers evaluate their creator performance.

"Creator marketing has evolved from a top-of-funnel experiment into a strategic growth engine," said Chris Harrington, CEO of CreatorIQ, in a statement. "But without standardized measurement, brands can't fully harness its power. That's why we're leading with measurement, solving the industry's biggest challenge first. With Share Of, we're launching the first true benchmark for creator marketing, giving marketers the clarity, accountability, and competitive intelligence they need to drive results with confidence."

The Share Of Metrics Suite provides competitive benchmarks across the following four key marketing outcomes, each aligned to a stage in the customer journey:

Share of Voice (SOV): Creator content volume (brand presence).

Share of Exposure (SOX): Estimated impressions (visibility).

Share of Engagement (SOE): Audience interactions (resonance).

Share of Influence (SOI): Earned media value (business impact).

Powered by CreatorIQ's proprietary panel of influencers on social media across more than 2 million social accounts and a neutral dataset of more than 20,000 brands, these metrics allow marketers to understand how their brand stacks up across visibility, engagement, and influence compared to competitors.

The metrics will be fully integrated into CreatorIQ’s competitive benchmarking dashboard in June, with expanded filters by region, platform, and creator tier rolling out later this year. And coming later this year, global market coverage will span more than 50 countries, up from 13. These Share Of metrics will complement campaign and program-level KPIs (such as SMV and direct revenue metrics), enabling full-funnel planning and reporting across both competitive context and performance outcomes.

Also launching today is the Creator Marketing Industry Benchmarks Calculator, an open-access benchmarking tool built specifically for creator marketing. Free and web-based, the calculator delivers transparency and real-time comparability for any brand, regardless of platform subscription.

The calculator allows marketers to do the following:

Benchmark performance across 27 industries, 17 regions, five social platforms, and four follower tiers.

Generate more than 9,000 unique data views tailored to selected filters.

Align KPIs to standardized, outcome-driven metrics.

The Share Of Metrics Suite supports campaign-, program, and business-level insights.