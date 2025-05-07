Blend and Glia Partner

Blend Labs has integrated Glia's chat, voice, video, and artificial intelligence tools directly into its Digital Banking platform, allowing lenders to answer questions, guide loan applicants through next steps, and resolve issues in real time without leaving the loan application.

This seamless, in-application support is powered by Glia's ChannelLess Architecture, which unifies voice, digital service, and AI into a single experience that preserves context across every interaction. Financial institutions can engage customers across devices, personalize support at scale, and maximize efficiency.