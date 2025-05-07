Blend and Glia Partner
Blend Labs has integrated Glia's chat, voice, video, and artificial intelligence tools directly into its Digital Banking platform, allowing lenders to answer questions, guide loan applicants through next steps, and resolve issues in real time without leaving the loan application.
This seamless, in-application support is powered by Glia's ChannelLess Architecture, which unifies voice, digital service, and AI into a single experience that preserves context across every interaction. Financial institutions can engage customers across devices, personalize support at scale, and maximize efficiency.
"By partnering with Blend, we're enabling financial institutions to provide the high-touch support that complex lending interactions demand," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia, in a statement. "This isn't just about adding chat or video; it's about creating an environment where every interaction, whether AI-automated or human-augmented, maintains context and moves the lending process forward efficiently so [financial institutions] ultimately close more loans."
"Borrowers shouldn't have to jump through hoops to get help, and loan teams shouldn't have to juggle disconnected systems to provide it," said Nima Ghamsari, co-founder and CEO of Blend, in a statement. "With Glia built right into the Blend experience, lenders can step in at just the right moment, answer questions quickly, and keep things moving. It's a simple way to make a big difference."