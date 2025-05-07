Bloomreach Adds Marketing and E-Commerce Solutions

Bloomreach, providers of personalization technology, today introduced a number of features for artificial intelligence-driven personalization and customer engagement across marketing and product discovery.

The company's new marketing features include the following:

Autonomous Marketing Agents, which leverages AI-powered agents for campaign creation process.

Recommendations+, which analyzes each customer's journey and behavior in real-time to recommend the next-best products.

Contextual Personalization, which automates and scales personalization through the delivery of individualized emails, mobile messages, and onsite experiences to customers within the context of their journeys.

Conversational shopping features include the following:

Search Triggered Conversations, which launches a personalized conversation directly from the search bar and acts as an integrated shopping assistant guiding the shopper.

Embedded Conversations, which brings Clarity's conversational capabilities directly to Product Detail Pages (PDPs) and Product Listing Pages (PLPs). This enables consumers to converse with a brand beyond a chat box or even the search bar, embedding conversations directly within product description pages or category listing pages.

Search features include the following:

Personalization Studio, which learns from live customer signals and optimizes in real time to reflect current shopper intent, giving merchandising teams full strategic control.

Ranking Studio, which gives practitioners complete control to integrate critical business signals like margins or offline sales directly into search algorithms.

Multi-language search across 33 supported languages.

Conditional Slot Merchandising, which elevates product placement by allowing merchandisers to define their own business-driven conditions so AI can autonomously populate product grids and placements.