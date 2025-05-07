StackAdapt Launches Integrated Email and Data Hub

StackAdapt, an advertising and marketing technology provider, has launched email marketing and Data Hub solutions, helping marketers bridge the gap between adtech and martech, streamlining workflows,and bringing data, messaging, and media together in one connected strategy.

StackAdapt now natively unifies owned and paid media within a single platform to activate first-party data.

The StackAdapt Marketing Platform enables marketers to reach customers across display, native, video, connected TV, digital out-of-home, in-game, audio, and email, activating all channels within a single workflow. Powered by artificial intelligence and real-time optimization, the solution helps teams maximize reach, personalize at scale, and turn insights into action. As part of early access, clients gain immediate scale to begin activating email alongside their programmatic advertising efforts, and each client account is eligible to send up to 1 million free emails.

The new email solution is made possible by StackAdapt's Data Hub, which enables users to upload and segment first-party data, orchestrate customer journeys, and measure outcomes across media and messaging channels. The platform integrates with major CRM systems, enabling privacy compliance while providing real-time insights into revenue, conversions, and audience behavior.