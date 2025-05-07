Jeeva AI Emerges from Stealth with Agentic AI for Sales

Jeeva AI has emerged from stealth mode with the unveiling of an agentic artificial intelligence platform. This major platform makeover introduces a sign-in process paired with a self-serve system.

"Our latest platform evolution is a game-changer for sales automation," said Gaurav Bhattacharya, CEO of Jeeva AI, in a statement. "By combining autonomous lead discovery with real-time enrichment, dynamic outreach, and multichannel engagement, we're removing barriers for users. Our self-serve credit system further streamlines onboarding and monetization, allowing users to pay for what they need instantly and transparently."

Key enhancements to the Jeeva platform include the following:

Autonomous lead discovery with Jeeva Agentic AI that instantly scans sources including LinkedIn, Apollo, and Crunchbase to deliver rich, targeted profiles.

Instant enrichment with verified work emails, phone numbers, and critical insights like competitor intel and firmographics, while automatically qualifying them using advanced scoring models.

Dynamic, hyper-personalized outreach to create multi-step, tailored campaigns across email, LinkedIn, and SMS.

Multichannel eEngagement that automates delivery across every touchpoint.

Real-time results and insights with a live dashboard that provides immediate performance metrics.