RecurlyAcquires Redfast and Prive

Recurly, a subscription management platform provider, has acquired the Shopify-first subscription platform Prive and subscriber engagement personalization tool Redfast, integrating billing, payments, analytics, real-time subscriber engagement, and e-commerce subscription management. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

These strategic acquisitions immediately enhance Recurly's ability to deliver deeper personalization, stronger retention, and real-time engagement while expanding its reach into the market for e-commerce and physical goods subscriptions.

"Today's subscription businesses need more than billing; they need the ability to manage the full subscriber lifecycle, mobilize data in real time, and prioritize flexibility and personalization at every touchpoint," said Joe Rohrlich, CEO of Recurly, in a statement. "With the acquisitions of Redfast and Prive, Recurly is redefining what the all-in-one subscription experience looks like. We're giving our customers powerful new tools to drive engagement, optimize pricing, and manage subscriptions for both digital services and physical goods, all on a single platform designed to maximize growth and retention. What’s most exciting is that customers can now immediately choose the path that impacts their business most."

By acquiring Prive, Recurly strengthens its capabilities beyond digital goods to include physical goods subscriptions. This new offering, debuting as Recurly Commerce, delivers subscription automation, pricing intelligence, and revenue optimization.

"Lack of flexibility in subscription billing has long been a pain point for businesses of all kinds," said Alex Craciun, a co-founder of Prive, in a statement. "As subscriptions continue to grow in the physical goods space, businesses need flexible, data-driven tools to meet evolving customer expectations. We're excited to join the Recurly ecosystem and help more high-growth brands optimize their subscription businesses, scale smarter, and stay ahead of a rapidly changing market,” added Claudia Laurie, Prive's other co-founder.

With the acquisition of Redfast, which will rebrand as Recurly Engage, Recurly customers can now predict churn, deliver personalized prompts, and drive in-product actions.