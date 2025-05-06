Talkdesk Launches Talkdesk Express

Talkdesk, a provider of customer experience technology, today launched Talkdesk Express, an enterprise-grade customer service solution for small businessess to self-manage multi-channel customer service operations.

To help small businesses with up to 50 employees get started setting up their customer service operations, Talkdesk Express includes $100 in free credits and 25 free licenses. Businesses create their contact center directly from the Talkdesk website. Talkdesk Express is self-provisioning and guides new customers through a step-by-step process to procure a phone number and set up channels, users, and connected knowledge bases.

The AI tools that come pre-installed and pre-configured in Talkdesk Express include the following:

Intelligent customer routing that allows customers to state their queries in their own words, understands the interaction priority level for the business, and to whom the interaction should be routed (Talkdesk Navigator).

Real-time agent assistance that supports agents with important information relevant to customer queries and automates admin tasks, e.g., summarizing after-call notes (Talkdesk Copilot).

24/7 virtual agents that ensure customers can get answers to common questions even outside of business hours (Talkdesk After Hours and Autopilot).

Intelligent voice biometrics that automates customer authentication (Talkdesk Identity).

Additionally, multiple non-AI tools are seamlessly integrated into Talkdesk Express. Small businesses are walked through setting up a customer service phone number with their area code; the channels on which to converse with customers short message service (SMS), chat, email, social, and messaging; and users, all in minutes. They can also design workflows, carry out reporting, and more.