Kore.ai Partners with Microsoft

Kore.ai, a provider of conversational and generative artificial intelligence, is partnering with Microsoft, expanding its deep integration with Microsoft's cloud and AI ecosystem.

The partnership brings together Kore.ai's advanced agent platform and purpose-built business solutions with Microsoft's hyperscale infrastructure and AI services.

As an Azure IP Co-sell Ready partner, the collaboration aims to deliver several strategic integrations with Azure AI Foundry, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and Microsoft Copilot Studio. The partnership will help companies deploy Kore.ai's Agent platform and pre-built business solutions within their Microsoft environments and empower employees with AI agents where they work most.

The collaboration delivers the following integrations:

AI for Work + Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat for enterprise search, contextual understanding, and domain-specific agents (for HR, IT, recruiting) and custom citizen agent capabilities.

Interoperability between agents built on the Kore.ai Agent Platform and agents built on Microsoft Copilot Studio, allowing them to be accessed seamlessly via Copilot Chat or Microsoft Teams.

Azure AI Foundry and no-code/pro-code development with Kore.ai's Agent platform.

AI for Service + Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center and customer service tools to help drive digital and voice automation.

AI for Process + Microsoft Power Automate, allowing companies to move beyond task automation into intelligent, decision-aware process orchestration.