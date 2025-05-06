Sinch Partners with OneReach.ai

Sinch, providers of the Customer Communications Cloud, is partnering with OneReach.ai., a conversational artificial intelligence provider, to help companies deploy customized agentic AI experiences across communication channels.

This collaboration combines Sinch's global messaging, voice, and email capabilities with OneReach.ai's Generative Studio X (GSX), a platform to build, deploy, and orchestrate AI-native applications.

GSX empowers businesses to develop and orchestrate AI agents for complex, omnichannel interactions that leverage real-time data, coordinate across systems, and improve over time. With more than 1,000 pre-built components and a composable architecture, GSX helps organizations automate workflows across customer and employee touchpoints.