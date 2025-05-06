Sinch Partners with OneReach.ai
Sinch, providers of the Customer Communications Cloud, is partnering with OneReach.ai., a conversational artificial intelligence provider, to help companies deploy customized agentic AI experiences across communication channels.
This collaboration combines Sinch's global messaging, voice, and email capabilities with OneReach.ai's Generative Studio X (GSX), a platform to build, deploy, and orchestrate AI-native applications.
GSX empowers businesses to develop and orchestrate AI agents for complex, omnichannel interactions that leverage real-time data, coordinate across systems, and improve over time. With more than 1,000 pre-built components and a composable architecture, GSX helps organizations automate workflows across customer and employee touchpoints.
"At Sinch, we're relentlessly focused on helping businesses create personalized, relevant, and timely experiences on the channels that matter most," said Robert Gerstmann, chief evangelist and co-founder of Sinch, in a statement. "Our partnership with OneReach.ai expands on that mission, combining our intelligent global communications infrastructure with their powerful AI agent orchestration platform. This is one of many collaborations where Sinch is powering the next generation of agentic AI through our enterprise-grade architecture, scale, and global presence."
"We chose to add Sinch as a partner to amplify the reach of our AI Agent Orchestration Platform, particularly given their global leadership in CPaaS and RCS," said Robb Wilson, CEO of OneReach.ai, in a statement. "With GSX, we're enabling enterprises to transform customer and employee experiences by combining our strengths in intelligent automation with Sinch's strength in global communications infrastructure, offering unmatched flexibility in deploying sophisticated agentic solutions."