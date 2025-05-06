Algolia Introduces Smart Groups

Algolia today introduced Smart Groups to give merchandisers and content managers greater control over how products are displayed across search results and category pages. It blends manual curation with artificial intelligence-driven ranking.

"Managing large catalogs used to be an ordeal, however with Algolia's Smart Groups, merchandisers can focus on creativity and strategy rather than endless manual adjustments. And importantly, they can set up Smart Groups themselves using an intuitive dashboard, no tech skills required," said Bharat Guruprakash, chief product office of Algolia, in a statement.

Using Algolia's Smart Groups, merchandisers and content managers can dynamically define and match results by attribute or specific business logic, such as brand, color, or inventory status, and specify the exact number of items displayed at selected positions. Items will be optimally ranked using Algolia's AI Ranking to ensure the best order and relevance.

If an item no longer meets the filter's conditions (such as going out of stock), the next qualifying item is automatically displayed in real time without constant updating. It is a highly scalable solution that makes it incredibly simple to achieve consistent, visually engaging, and relevant results.

Algolia's Smart Groups can be configured to support a wide range of industry use cases, including sponsored results, promotion highlights, visual merchandising, content programming, and more.