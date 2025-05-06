GoTo Unveils 100 Omnichannel and AI Features to Connect

GoTo, a provider of cloud communications and IT, has added more than 100 features to GoTo Connect, combining omnichannel customer experience, artificial intelligence solutions, and streamlined management, to help small and mid-sized businesses communicate.

By introducing expanded mobile capabilities, new communication channels, admin tools, and an enhanced unified inbox, GoTo Connect enables businesses to manage conversations across email, WhatsApp, and more.

GoTo Connect's all-in-one communications platform now offers SMBs the following:

All in One Platform to Communicate Across All Channels: GoTo Connect now offers enhanced mobile functionality, new channels, and upgraded unified inbox performance and design, to manage all communications, from email to WhatsApp and beyond, whether in the office or on the go.

AI-Driven Customer Experiences with updates to manage calls 24/7, analyze agent conversations, and identify key phrases and speaker insights.

Simple Communications Management with admin tools to add products, edit audio clips, safeguard sensitive conversations, and manage SMS messaging.