SugarCRM Integrates Sales-i and Sugar Sell

SugarCRM has integrated its sales-i solution with the Sugar Sell sales automation offering, guiding sellers to the opportunities that are hidden in plain sight.

Sales-i, acquired by SugarCRM in 2024, improves business-to-business (B2B) sales performance by understanding customer, order, and product data to drive sales workflows and customer conversations in SugarCRM. This enables sellers to identify cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and changes in customer buying behaviors that highlight at-risk customers.

"For years, pursuing a 360-degree view of the customer has been considered the Holy Grail for sellers and CRM systems. However, what really matters to sales teams is the critical 30-degree view that drives real, tangible conversations with prospects and customers," said Zac Sprackett, chief technology officer of SugarCRM, in a statement. "We want to make sales the hero by making this process effortless. This means automatically capturing existing information from ERP, email, calendar, and conferencing software and transforming it into immediately actionable recommendations that drive up-sell, cross-sell, link-sell, and retention, enabling sales teams to shine."

Alongside the launch of the sales-i/Sugar Sell integrated offering, Sugar has streamlined global access to its product portfolio. New configuration templates simplify user onboarding and allow changes to be reused and packaged across computing environments. And with expanded language support, sales-i now enables users to tap into new territories and explore new growth opportunities worldwide.