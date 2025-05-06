OptifiNow Launches KPI onDemand

OptifiNow, a provider of cloud-based sales and marketing automation and CRM solutions, has launched KPI onDemand to give sales teams real-time, personalized insights into their performance.

"KPI onDemand is about giving salespeople and managers the visibility they need without the complexity," said John McGee, CEO and president of OptifiNow, in a statement. "We're making performance tracking smarter, more flexible, and, most importantly, more useful to the people who rely on it every day."

With KPI onDemand, organizations can define their own custom key performance indicators. Whether it's calls, emails, lead conversions, loan submissions, or deals closed, KPI onDemand captures it all.

Companies can also pull in data from external systems integrated with the OptifiNow CRM and assign their own weights and values to different activities.The system provides real-time indicators like Progress Bars, Goal Gauges, and Leaderboards, that instantly show how reps are performing based on their daily activities. Sales managers and executives also get a clear view of team and organizational performance to spot opportunities, provide coaching, and allocate resources.