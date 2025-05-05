AI and BPM: ‘The Best of Both Worlds’ - Alan Trefler on the Future of Agentic Workflows and Enterprise Efficiency”

As we like to say on the CRM Playaz, it's an event unlike any other. That's what we call the annual event to the show of Pega founder and CEO Alan Trefler. Mainly because Alan is a guest unlike any other. And when it gets close to the time PegaWorld, Pega's annual user conference, gets started Alan joins us to give us a sneek peak at will happen during event. But it's also a great time to pick his brain and get his take on some of the important topics facing the industry.

The below clip is a taste of our full blown conversation with Alan, including an edited transcript. Some of the highlights include:

How Pega’s core principles have evolved from 2006 to the present AI-driven era.

Rather than replacing Business Process Management (BPM) with AI, Pegasystems integrates the two

AI enhances reasoning and opportunity identification, while BPM ensures the reliability and consistency of execution

How two foundational philosophies core to Pega - layercake architecture built from the center-out - are a perfect fit in the Agentic Era

Alan drawing a clear distinction between how workflows and large language models (LLMs) consume power within enterprise systems.

Pega's shift away from user-based pricing to a model based on the number of work items processed, removes the increased usage penalty some vendors are struggling with when it comes to AI.

Also included below is an edited transcript from the clip, as well as a summary of our conversation from Perplexity. You can also check out the full conversation at https://www.youtube.com/live/PB8zEj9laro?si=5U8dKoOGK4c_ofnh.

Edited Transcript

Brent Leary: I found a pretty interesting clip of Alan giving his closing statement at Pegaworld 2006:



Alan Trefler from 2006: BPM can fast forward an organization. It can make an organization far more effective, far more able to get done what it needs to get done in ways that will differentiate, in ways that will kick the butt of the competition, and in ways that will save money. And that is it's a wonderful and rare opportunity.

Brent Leary: So I want to go back to 2006 [Alan]. That clip I played, and you were giving your closing argument for the 2006 PegaWorld.

First of all, it's hard to believe it was 19 years ago... I've mentioned that everything you said, it seemed like it could apply today, with the exception of replacing BPM with AI.

Alan Trefler: I'm going to contest that. I know you hypothesize that you could just take the term BPM and replace it with the buzzword de jure, which would have to be AI agents, and say the exact same thing. But we've been able to take the AI and make it AI AND BPM, right, as opposed to flipping one out for the other.

I think that's super, super critical because the AI helps you reason and identify opportunities to replace a legacy system with something that's going to be a lot better. And the AI gives you that intellectual thought process that's really very, very invigorating; that you rethink what you're doing. But the BPM which the AI creates then gives you the reliability of execution that businesses need.

Brent Leary: Two things that I always think about when I think about Pega. Layer cake and center-out. How does, layer cake and center out manifest itself in the agentic era?

Alan Trefler: I think it's perfect for the agentic era. And one of the things we're super excited about is that every workflow in a Pega system is inherently agentic.

And what I mean by that, and this is the center out concept, the workflows run at the center of your business. The workflows and the decisions. Those really are what your business offers to your clients. The AI has made it so much easier to create all the variations you need of those, and you're able to curate them and check them out.

But those workflows at the heart of your business, every single one of them, is agentic, which means I can actually have a conversation with my application. And Blueprint actually changes literally every 1 to 2 weeks. And some of the advances in it recently have included the ability to have a agentic conversation with an app that you just created in Blueprint - so you create the app, and you can begin talking to it.

And what's amazing about it is it uses the power of the language models to be able to do a brilliant job conversing. But then it uses the predictability of the workflows to make sure that the things you go through are going to be consistent from client to client, are going to be provable, are going to be, well, fair. All the things you really need to be able to run an enterprise center-out architecture is a perfect architecture for agents to be able to operate in, because the agents use the power of the center to do their work.

And of course, the layer cake. That's, where we put all of our assets so that when we're designing these workflows, to say, hey, here's some stuff that goes across the entire organization as opposed to things that might apply to just one division or another division or one region or another region. The ability to layer those elements together provides reuse and provides visibility and stability to what's going on.

Brent Leary: I think there has been some industry wide struggle with how to price this stuff. They're grappling with the cost of power consumption and trying to get all the infrastructure set. And being able to figure that out before they feel comfortable with how much it's going to cost these folks [customers].

How do you guys look at that aspect of this?

Alan Trefler: We don't have the problem. Most of our competitors do because about five years ago we stopped pricing by user. And the reason we did that is we found that our systems were massively reducing the numbers of users. So we instead began pricing based on the work; What are the number of work items that is done in a month or a year? At a price based on quantity. So we don't have a pricing structure problem.

The way that we do this, where we do the design using the reasoning and the power of the LLM, when Blueprint is running, that's chewing through tokens, right? That's just really doing logic, thinking of what the best way to do stuff is - putting it all together. But at runtime, which is, you know, a factor of a thousand more usage than design time, we're running workflows. We're using the LLM just for language interpretation. But the efficiency of actually the runtime environment...

Brent, that was a good question. People don't appreciate how non-green some of this stuff is here. We love that the workflows are literally 100 times more efficient than running the LLMs. And since they've been authored by the LLMs, you get the best of both worlds.

