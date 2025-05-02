Treasure Data Achieves Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation

Treasure Data's customer data platform has achieved the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery designation.

Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery is a partner integration validation program.

With this integration, Treasure Data can extract data from Google Cloud's BigQuery, transform it using SQL or Python, and load it into Treasure Data for advanced analytics. Data from Treasure Data can also be synced back into BigQuery or other tools to activate data across various platforms.

Additionally, Treasure Data's Live Connect includes a zero-copy integration with BigQuery, allowing customers to access and use BigQuery data.