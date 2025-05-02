Treasure Data Achieves Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation
Treasure Data's customer data platform has achieved the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery designation.
Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery is a partner integration validation program.
With this integration, Treasure Data can extract data from Google Cloud's BigQuery, transform it using SQL or Python, and load it into Treasure Data for advanced analytics. Data from Treasure Data can also be synced back into BigQuery or other tools to activate data across various platforms.
Additionally, Treasure Data's Live Connect includes a zero-copy integration with BigQuery, allowing customers to access and use BigQuery data.
"Our collaboration with Google Cloud continues to unlock new levels of agility and insight for our customers," said Rafa Flores, chief product officer of Treasure Data, in a statement. "We're eliminating data silos and accelerating activation across the board. It's an exciting step toward a more connected, real-time experience, one where marketers and data teams can finally speak the same language. This is part of Treasure Data's ongoing commitment to delivering intelligent CDP capabilities that align closely with how companies already manage and govern data in their cloud ecosystems, especially as AI is on the rise, as is the need to build on a reliable data and AI layer you can trust."