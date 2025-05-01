PhotoShelter Unveils Departmental Asset Management Features
PhotoShelter, a digital asset management (DAM) platform provider, has launched a feature that enables complex organizations to partition their digital asset libraries across departments or teams while maintaining a unified platform and contract.
This feature enables organizations to segment their libraries, allowing each team to have a secure workspace and maintain control over assets and workflows. It prevents unauthorized access or inadvertent changes to sensitive departmental assets, eliminates inefficiencies from managing multiple DAM vendors or separate accounts, and consolidates billing, support contacts, and sharing processes.
"Organizations today, especially universities and large enterprises, need efficient ways to manage assets across departments without compromising control or security," said Andrew Fingerman, CEO of PhotoShelter, in a statement. "Our feature delivers exactly this balance, providing each department autonomy over its content while consolidating tools and billing across the organization."