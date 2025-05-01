Omilia Partners with SpinSci

Omilia, a conversational artificial intelligence solutions provider, and SpinSci Technologies, a cloud-based patient engagement solutions provider,have partnered to combine conversational AI with deep native electronic health record integration for self-service across phone, web, and mobile channels.

The joint solution from Omilia and SpinSci provides context-aware virtual assistants, fully integrated with major EHR systems, to allow patients to independently schedule appointments, refill prescriptions, complete lab follow-ups, and authenticate securely. It is powered by healthcare-specific, prebuilt conversational flows.