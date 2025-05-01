Omilia Partners with SpinSci
Omilia, a conversational artificial intelligence solutions provider, and SpinSci Technologies, a cloud-based patient engagement solutions provider,have partnered to combine conversational AI with deep native electronic health record integration for self-service across phone, web, and mobile channels.
The joint solution from Omilia and SpinSci provides context-aware virtual assistants, fully integrated with major EHR systems, to allow patients to independently schedule appointments, refill prescriptions, complete lab follow-ups, and authenticate securely. It is powered by healthcare-specific, prebuilt conversational flows.
"Through our partnership with Omilia, SpinSci is delivering a new era of real-time patient engagement," said Rajit Kumar, chief innovation officer of SpinSci Technologies, in a statement. "With our robust integrations across Epic, Oracle Health, Athenahealth, MEDITECH, NextGen, Veradigm, and eClinicalWorks, we are empowering healthcare providers to drive efficiency, unlock access, and improve outcomes without replacing their existing infrastructure."
"Partnering with SpinSci marks a pivotal moment for healthcare access," said Dimitris Vassos, CEO of Omilia, in a statement. "By uniting our leading conversational AI with SpinSci's deep EHR integration expertise, we're delivering an AI-first patient engagement platform that empowers healthcare organizations to automate interactions, reduce operational burdens, and deliver better patient experiences without costly overhauls."