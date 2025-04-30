LoopMe Partners with Microsoft Advertising

LoopMe, a provider of brand performance, has partnered with Microsoft Advertising to integrate its real-time brand optimization PurchaseLoop solution into Microsoft Curate.

Through Microsoft Curate, LoopMe has enhanced the addressability of its first-party custom data across tailored inventory packages worldwide. Now, with this latest integration, advertisers can access real-time optimization alongside brand measurement and custom data

"At Microsoft Advertising, we are thrilled to celebrate our long-standing Curate partnership with LoopMe. Together, we harness the power of data-driven collaboration to deliver outstanding results for brands. Our mutual dedication to innovation and excellence continues to empower advertisers to connect with their audiences with precision and impact," Carly Morris, head of media and ad tech for EMEA/LATAM at Microsoft Advertising, said in a statement.

Following a successful three year partnership, LoopMe has now joined the Microsoft Advertising Partner Program as a select partner. The program encourages partners to grow their businesses, access the larger Microsoft community, and receive recognition for their work with Microsoft Advertising.