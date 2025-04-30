Freewheel Adds to Streaming Hub

FreeWheel, providers of a technology platform for streaming advertising, has enhanced the FreeWheel Streaming Hub with capabilities that include advanced platform customizations, improved data signals, and optimized bidding.

Because the FreeWheel supply-side platform is directly integrated into Streaming Hub, FreeWheel's enhancements are growing the premium streaming marketplace and making it a more effective platform to connect advertisers and publishers. Another upgrade is dynamic floor pricing which gives additional flexibility to match advertisers with publishers while maintaining enhanced control and ensuring efficiency, transparency, and precise targeting for advertisers.

Also new to the platform are integrations with streaming providers Roku, A&E, DirecTV, Locality, Spectrum Reach, Comcast, and Warner Bros. Discovery.