Freewheel Adds to Streaming Hub
FreeWheel, providers of a technology platform for streaming advertising, has enhanced the FreeWheel Streaming Hub with capabilities that include advanced platform customizations, improved data signals, and optimized bidding.
Because the FreeWheel supply-side platform is directly integrated into Streaming Hub, FreeWheel's enhancements are growing the premium streaming marketplace and making it a more effective platform to connect advertisers and publishers. Another upgrade is dynamic floor pricing which gives additional flexibility to match advertisers with publishers while maintaining enhanced control and ensuring efficiency, transparency, and precise targeting for advertisers.
Also new to the platform are integrations with streaming providers Roku, A&E, DirecTV, Locality, Spectrum Reach, Comcast, and Warner Bros. Discovery.
"At FreeWheel, our goal is singular: how can we deliver positive business outcomes for our partners across the streaming ecosystem," said Mark McKee, general manager of FreeWheel, in a statement. "It's why we integrated our programmatic and direct capabilities more than half a decade ago, and why today we are sharing we have further streamlined and enhanced our offerings so more advertisers can connect with more premium publishers to deliver a thoughtful brand and viewing experience."