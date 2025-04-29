commercetools Unveils Spring 2025 Compilations

commercetools today released the Spring 2025 edition of Compilations, its biannual showcase of new features.

These latest enhancements, spanning customer experience, global expansion, and team empowerment, include the following:

"We're building the future of commerce by listening closely to what our customers need now and anticipating where they want to go next. From faster launches to smarter commerce capabilities in areas that matter most, like payments and promotions, we are working hard so that our customers can be best positioned to win in their markets. We are passionate about commerce and innovation. There is a broad shift toward an experience that is fully generated, not only agentic commerce, so businesses will have the autonomy to adapt, personalize, and grow on their own terms," said Shiri Mosenzon Erez, chief product officer of commercetools, in a statement.