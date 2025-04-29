commercetools Unveils Spring 2025 Compilations
commercetools today released the Spring 2025 edition of Compilations, its biannual showcase of new features.
These latest enhancements, spanning customer experience, global expansion, and team empowerment, include the following:
- commercetools InStore, which powers online and in-person channels from a single back end.
- New Buy & Get and Best Deal logic to help deliver high-impact offers.
- Shareable B2B Purchasing Lists to enable collaborative buying among B2B customers.
- Subscription commerce to simplify the purchases of frequently needed items for your customers with recurring orders.
- Hyper-targeted campaigns with up to 500 unique customer groups for precise promotions and pricing strategies.
- Payment Hub's no-code PSP integrations.
- An AI-based tool for creating product data models.
- Inventory Reservations to reserve stock for popular items and provide real-time availability.
- Bulk editing, seamless discount management, and more Merchant Center tools.
- Import API enhancements.
- The ability to monitor composable commerce APIs using preferred application performance monitoring (APM) tools.
- Enhanced permissioning, quote editing, business unit search, and reorganization.
- More relevant results and faster pricing updates with Product Search API enhancements.
"We're building the future of commerce by listening closely to what our customers need now and anticipating where they want to go next. From faster launches to smarter commerce capabilities in areas that matter most, like payments and promotions, we are working hard so that our customers can be best positioned to win in their markets. We are passionate about commerce and innovation. There is a broad shift toward an experience that is fully generated, not only agentic commerce, so businesses will have the autonomy to adapt, personalize, and grow on their own terms," said Shiri Mosenzon Erez, chief product officer of commercetools, in a statement.