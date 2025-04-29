NIQ Partners with The Trade Desk
NIQ, a consumer intelligence company, has partnered with The Trade Desk, an advertising technology provider, to integrate NIQ's consumer intelligence and global insights on shopping behaviors into The Trade Desk's platform to help marketers plan and activate ad campaigns.
Key highlights of the partnership include the following:
- New shopper-based audiences derived from omnichannel shopping data, digital purchase data, and advanced audiences from MRI-Simmons. NIQ's new shopper-based audiences will be released under the Consumer Canvas brand.
- New geo-targeting capabilities to reach audiences by location based on a proprietary mix of consumer, retailer, and market data.
"Our collaboration with The Trade Desk represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide actionable insights across the advertising industry, at a global scale," said Joshua Pisano, global head of product, media at NIQ, in a statement. "By integrating NIQ's advanced audiences into The Trade Desk's leading data marketplace, we are empowering advertisers with new data assets that provide more effective ad targeting and drive better marketing performance across global markets."
"Advertisers are increasingly focused on applying data and decisioning to their media-buying strategies," said Jay Goebel, vice president of data partnerships at The Trade Desk, in a statement. "Our collaboration with NIQ brings advanced retail data and geo-targeting capabilities to our platform, empowering brands to make more informed, data-driven decisions."