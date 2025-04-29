NIQ Partners with The Trade Desk

NIQ, a consumer intelligence company, has partnered with The Trade Desk, an advertising technology provider, to integrate NIQ's consumer intelligence and global insights on shopping behaviors into The Trade Desk's platform to help marketers plan and activate ad campaigns.

Key highlights of the partnership include the following:

New shopper-based audiences derived from omnichannel shopping data, digital purchase data, and advanced audiences from MRI-Simmons. NIQ's new shopper-based audiences will be released under the Consumer Canvas brand.

New geo-targeting capabilities to reach audiences by location based on a proprietary mix of consumer, retailer, and market data.