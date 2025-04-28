Scanbuy's Data Division Rebrands as Becausal

Scanbuy's data business has rebranded as Becausal with a focus on audience intelligence and causal artificial intelligence. The new company's core offerings include ExtendedAudiences and AuditableAI.

ExtendedAudiences harness Becausal's causal AI technology, combining deterministic first-, second-, and third-party sources to build audiences with transparent data lineage. The solution automatically adapts when consumers opt-in or -out, continuously recalibrating audiences to ensure precise targeting of the most likely buyers.

AuditableAI adds clarity to advertising targeting and instantly reveals why specific audience candidates were chosen, allowing marketers to audit, validate, and adjust targeting parameters in real time at the category or product level.

Becausal previously operated as Scanbuy's data division and now operates independently after Kezzler's recent acquisition of Scanbuy's Smart Packaging and QR business. The transition allows Becausal to increase its focus on technology, innovation, global expansion, and industry partnerships and integrations. One goal is accelerating the launch of the Becausal CPG Data Store to serve consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies, agencies, and retailers with audience intelligence.