Infogain Partners with FirstHive
FirstHive, a provider of data activation and customer data platform technology, has partnered with Infogain, a digital customer experience engineering provider, to combine Infogain's digital transformation and product engineering with FirstHive's CDP technology.
Leveraging FirstHive's advanced artificial intelligence-driven predictive analytics and recommendation engine, Infogain empowers businesses to unlock hyper-personalized user experiences, anticipate customer needs, and optimize engagement strategies.
"We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Infogain as we accelerate adoption of next-generation, AI-powered customer experience solutions," said Aditya Bhamidipaty, FirstHive's CEO and founder, in a statement. "Customer-centricity remains the cornerstone of FirstHive's mission. This collaboration merges our cutting-edge CDP technology with Infogain's world-class product engineering capabilities, enabling businesses to deliver exceptional customer experiences with attributable ROI at scale."
"FirstHive represents a significant step in Infogain's mission to integrate AI into our customers' revenue-generating systems," said Dinesh Venugopal, CEO of Infogain, in a statement. "By leveraging FirstHive's proprietary recommendation engine, we will help businesses navigate shifts in user behavior and deliver hyper-personalized experiences."