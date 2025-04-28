Infogain Partners with FirstHive

FirstHive, a provider of data activation and customer data platform technology, has partnered with Infogain, a digital customer experience engineering provider, to combine Infogain's digital transformation and product engineering with FirstHive's CDP technology.

Leveraging FirstHive's advanced artificial intelligence-driven predictive analytics and recommendation engine, Infogain empowers businesses to unlock hyper-personalized user experiences, anticipate customer needs, and optimize engagement strategies.