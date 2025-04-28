-->
  • April 28, 2025

Infogain Partners with FirstHive

FirstHive, a provider of data activation and customer data platform technology, has partnered with Infogain, a digital customer experience engineering provider, to combine Infogain's digital transformation and product engineering with FirstHive's CDP technology.

Leveraging FirstHive's advanced artificial intelligence-driven predictive analytics and recommendation engine, Infogain empowers businesses to unlock hyper-personalized user experiences, anticipate customer needs, and optimize engagement strategies.

"We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Infogain as we accelerate adoption of next-generation, AI-powered customer experience solutions," said Aditya Bhamidipaty, FirstHive's CEO and founder, in a statement. "Customer-centricity remains the cornerstone of FirstHive's mission. This collaboration merges our cutting-edge CDP technology with Infogain's world-class product engineering capabilities, enabling businesses to deliver exceptional customer experiences with attributable ROI at scale."

"FirstHive represents a significant step in Infogain's mission to integrate AI into our customers' revenue-generating systems," said Dinesh Venugopal, CEO of Infogain, in a statement. "By leveraging FirstHive's proprietary recommendation engine, we will help businesses navigate shifts in user behavior and deliver hyper-personalized experiences."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Destination CRM on XDestination CRM on LinkedInDestination CRM on Facebook
Destination CRM on YouTube
Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research