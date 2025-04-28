TULA Skincare Boosts Conversions by 300 Percent with UserTesting

Tula is the Sanskrit word for balance, and the company that bears its name, TULA Skincare, is all about balance. It is a skincare and wellness brand built on probiotic extracts, which are clinically proven to nourish, soothe, and balance skin.

TULA Skincare was founded in 2014 and acquired by Procter & Gamble in 2022. It is a digitally native, social-first omnichannel company that operates in both a direct-to-consumer setting and through beauty retail partners like Ulta Beauty, Sephora, Nordstrom, and Neiman Marcus in the United States and other partners in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, China, and the United Kingdom.

TULA Skincare faced a significant challenge with its recent launch of Radiant Skin, a skin tint available in 30 shades. The company needed to ensure that customers could easily find their perfect shades online, a crucial factor for success in the makeup-skincare category.

“We needed to help users quickly and easily identify their recommended shade,” recalls Alexandre Chau, director of tech and e-commerce for Europe at TULA.

In the lead-up to the Radiant Skin Tint launch, the New York-based company used UserTesting’s Human Insights Platform to help evaluate the Radiant Skin shade finder tool on its website.

“If we did this right, it would boost purchase confidence, provide a seamless and inclusive experience for all users, and support TULA’s business objectives as we entered a new product category,” Chau says. “That’s where UserTesting and the power of [the Human Insights Platform] came into play.”

The goal of incorporating Human Insights into the Radiant Skin Tint prelaunch was to ensure that TULA was aligned with the needs of its customer base rather than launching blindly. UserTesting helps companies get insights from their target audiences throughout the product development process, ensuring that companies can make sound decisions before investing more time and resources on the wrong priorities.

By engaging actual users in the development process, TULA improved its shade finder tool, distilling the initial quiz from six steps to three steps and integrating images of real people to bolster user confidence. These design decisions were a direct result of the customer feedback they received through UserTesting, and they dramatically improved the outcome of the launch.

In fact, 69 percent of the people who completed the quiz on the TULA Skincare website added a product to their carts.

TULA Skincare boosted conversion rates by 300 percent with UserTesting’s Human Insight Platform. Those who used the Radiant Skin quiz had conversion rates four times higher than those who did not. Additionally, only 1.4 percent of buyers exchanged their purchases for a different shade. That means that the shade finder tool successfully matched to the skin tone of the shopper 98.6 percent of the time.

Ultimately, Radiant Skin Tint became one of TULA’s most successful recent product launches, with 42 percent of new customers drawn to Radiant Skin in a single month after the shade finder launch. Lastly, Radiant Skin Tint sold in the top 10 for both new purchases and repeat customers.

“TULA Skincare’s success with the shade finder tool underscores the critical role of user experience in the retail industry,” said Michelle Huff, chief marketing officer of UserTesting, in a statement. “By prioritizing user experience and incorporating real-time insights, TULA created a tool that not only exceeded customer expectations, but that improved their bottom line. This achievement exemplifies how retailers can leverage real-time feedback to refine their offerings and excel in their competitive industry.”

The Payoff

By leveraging human insights gathered through UserTesting’s platform, TULA Skincare saw the following results: