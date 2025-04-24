Adobe Updates Creative Cloud Apps

Today at its MAX London creativity conference, Adobe unveiled more than 100 additions to its Creative Cloud apps, including Firefly and Adobe Express.

New to Firefly, Adobe's all-in-one app for artificial intelligence-assisted content ideation, creation and production, is a family of Firefly models, the choice of partner models, including Google Cloud and OpenAI, and AI-powered tools.

The new Firefly models include Image Model 4 for lifelike images, Image Model 4 Ultra for greater detail and complexity, and the Firefly Video Model, which generates footage from text prompts and images

Firefly also lets users incorporate models from partners, with Google Cloud and OpenAI models available today and models from fal.ai, Ideogram, Luma, Pika and Runway available in the coming months.

The new Firefly Boards feature gives creators an AI-first surface for moodboarding, exploring creative concepts, iterating on hundreds of variations at once and collaborating on ideation.

Firefly Image Model 4 offers lifelike image quality, more creative control over the structure and style of outputs, more control over camera angles and zooms, and greater speed. With the ability to generate outputs in up to 2k resolution, creative professionals can crop and recompose images with greater precision and print in larger formats

Image Model 4 Ultra exceeds in rendering complex scenes with small structures for projects that demand greater detail and realism.

The Firefly Video Model, empowers creators to generate 1080p video clips from text prompts or images, fine-tune video with detailed camera settings, craft atmospheric elements, develop custom motion design elements, and more.

The Adobe Vector Model powers the new Text-to-Vector capability, which empowers designers to create fully editable vector-based artwork, logo variations, product packaging, icons, scenes, patterns and more with simple text prompts written in everyday language.

The new Firefly Boards equips creators with an AI-first surface for moodboarding, storyboarding, brainstorming, exploring creative concepts, iterating on hundreds of variations, and collaborating on ideation with the ability to move directly into production.

Adobe Firefly Services, a collection of generative AI and creative APIs, brings Adobe's AI innovations directly into content production workflows. The new APIs in Firefly Services include the Photoshop API, which helps businesses accelerate image editing workflows at scale, the Text-to-Video API and Image-to-Video API, which transform text and still shots into live action clips, the Text-to-Image API, leveraging Firefly Image Model 4, and Avatar API, to enable teams to create video content for product explainers and more.

"With Firefly, we set out to transform creators' experience by bringing image, video, audio, and vector generation together in a one-stop-shop for AI-assisted creativity," said David Wadhwani, president of digital media at Adobe, in a statement. "The new Firefly models and the integration of partner models give our users the ultimate choice as they bring their visions to life."

The new capabilities in Adobe Express for editing and generating video footage and transforming static designs and images into expressive animations include Clip Maker, Dynamic Animation, and Generate Similar. Additional features empower users to turn podcasts into social clips; enable sales professionals to add personalized video messages to client presentations; and help marketers create on-brand content collections that can be shared with their extended teams.

The new features in Adobe Express include the following:

Clip Maker, which uses AI to turn longer-form video footage like podcasts, interviews, and demos into shareable clips optimized for different channels by identifying key moments, adding captions, and reframing clips.

Generate Video, powered by the Firefly Video Model, which uses text and image prompts to generate custom b-roll and background footage.

Enhance Speech, which removes distracting background noise.

Video Self-Record, which allows users to record themselves directly in Adobe Express and add a personal touch to tutorials, video podcasts, reels, and more.

Drop Zone, which compiles clips into seamless sequences.

Scene View, to rearrange and batch-edit video clips.

Vimeo add-on, which fast-tracks sharing with direct exporting and publishing to the platform.

Dynamic Animation, which adds playful, natural motion like Wobble and Wind through advanced physics simulation.

Generate Similar, which lets users go from a single on-brand image to a cohesive collection in seconds.

More than 30 filters powered by Photoshop's imaging technology.