Xactly Launches Design, Reporting, and Extend Builder Platform

Xactly, a provider of revenue solutions, has launched Xactly Design for incentive plan design, Xactly Reporting to streamline report and dashboard building with data across the revenue lifecycle, and Xactly Extend's Builder Platform, where users can build applications on the Xactly platform.

Underpinned by a composable AI platform and unified data model, these innovations will empower enterprises to surface insights from any data source, accelerate plan creation, and expand the ecosystem of tailored ales performance management solutions, altering how incentive strategies, workflows, and data visualizations are designed, executed, and measured.

Xactly Design helps in incentive plan design by harnessing more than 20 years of empirical data to benchmark decisions, drive data unification, and enhance predictive modeling, cost analysis, and business impact insights. It integrates compensation and performance data across systems to power scalable incentive plan modeling, forecast outcomes, benchmark against industry trends, and drive smarter compensation strategies. Teams can fine-tune and pivot incentive frameworks using actionable insights from Xactly Intelligence.

Xactly Reporting helps users build reports and dashboards, with access to data across the revenue lifecycle, enabling faster creation of visuals with more holistic performance views. It is embedded with Xactly Intelligence to surface trends and uncover challenges.

Xactly Extend Builder helps users create intuitive applications directly on the Xactly Platform. With Extend Builder, organizations can design, deploy, and scale specialized workflows, user experiences, and custom workspaces.