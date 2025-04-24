CobbleStone Launches Contract Sentiment & Data Analysis
CobbleStone Software, a contract lifecycle management solutions provider, has launched the AI-Powered Contract Sentiment & Data Analysis feature that leverages generative artificial intelligence to automatically determine positive, negative, or neutral facts and relationships within new contracts.
CobbleStone's new generative AI-driven feature goes beyond simple keyword searches, employing natural language processing to identify the underlying sentiment and key data patterns embedded in contractual agreements, from each party's perspective.
"We are thrilled to introduce AI-Powered Contract Sentiment & Data Analysis, a game-changing feature that empowers our users with a deeper understanding of their contractual landscape," said Mark Nastasi, executive vice president and founder of CobbleStone Software, in a statement."By trusting our AI-powered system to recognize complex data relationships and sentiment, organizations can gain immediate visibility into critical aspects of their agreements, leading to more informed strategies and ultimately, better business outcomes."