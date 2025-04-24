CobbleStone Launches Contract Sentiment & Data Analysis

CobbleStone Software, a contract lifecycle management solutions provider, has launched the AI-Powered Contract Sentiment & Data Analysis feature that leverages generative artificial intelligence to automatically determine positive, negative, or neutral facts and relationships within new contracts.

CobbleStone's new generative AI-driven feature goes beyond simple keyword searches, employing natural language processing to identify the underlying sentiment and key data patterns embedded in contractual agreements, from each party's perspective.