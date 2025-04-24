UserTesting Partners with LinkedIn

UserTesting, a provider of human insights, has integrated with Verified on LinkedIn, giving companies greater confidence in the authenticity of participant feedback.

"UserTesting's service is based on insights and learnings from real people, and by partnering to incorporate LinkedIn verifications, we can help demonstrate the credibility of that feedback," said Oscar Rodriguez, vice president of product management at LinkedIn, in a statement. "We have launched Verified on LinkedIn to help partner organizations integrate the verifications of our members, which can help give confidence in the authenticity of the people and companies their users engage with."

"As the leader in human insights, we recognize that participant authenticity is critical to insight integrity," said Karan Mavai, general manager of audience networks at UserTesting, in a statement. "This integration with LinkedIn is one of several steps we're taking to help our customers know they're hearing from real people, not bots, not fraudsters, and not falsified personas."