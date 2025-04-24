AdOmni Partners with LiveRamp

AdOmni, a video advertising platform provider, and LiveRamp, a data collaboration partner, have partnered to help marketers measure the business impact of connected TV, digital out-of-home, and online video advertising.

With the first-party data connectivity powered by the LiveRamp Clean Room, AdOmni can power cross-media measurement insights for marketers to plan, activate, and optimize campaigns across CTV, OLV, and DOOH with the same precision as search and social. With unified, deduplicated reporting and real-time insights, marketers can now analyze reach, frequency, and conversions across all screens and environments using their own first-party data and optimize media mix and creative based on measurable performance, not indirect signals.