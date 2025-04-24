AdOmni Partners with LiveRamp
AdOmni, a video advertising platform provider, and LiveRamp, a data collaboration partner, have partnered to help marketers measure the business impact of connected TV, digital out-of-home, and online video advertising.
With the first-party data connectivity powered by the LiveRamp Clean Room, AdOmni can power cross-media measurement insights for marketers to plan, activate, and optimize campaigns across CTV, OLV, and DOOH with the same precision as search and social. With unified, deduplicated reporting and real-time insights, marketers can now analyze reach, frequency, and conversions across all screens and environments using their own first-party data and optimize media mix and creative based on measurable performance, not indirect signals.
"Marketers deserve better than guesswork," said Jonathan Gudai, CEO of AdOmni," in a statement. "This partnership delivers what they've long been asking for: real accountability for video and DOOH. By connecting the dots between exposure and outcomes, we're giving advertisers the confidence to treat those channels as performance drivers, not just awareness plays."
"LiveRamp is delivering the foundation for modern measurement to two of the fastest-growing and most dynamic media channels: video and DOOH," said Christine Grammier, vice president of global insights products at LiveRamp, in a statement. "By building on top of the LiveRamp Data Collaboration Platform, AdOmni's Smart Video Everywhere technology brings their incredibly powerful AI decision-making across their expansive screen network so marketers can activate and measure no matter where the screen is or where the viewer sees the message."