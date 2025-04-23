Mozilla Partners with Anonym for Private Audiences Feature

Web browser provider Mozilla has partnered with Anonym to launch Anonym Private Audiences, a confidential computing solution allowing advertisers to securely build new audiences and boost campaign results.

Powered by advanced privacy-preserving machine learning, Anonym Private Audiences enables advertisers and platforms to work together using first-party data to create targeted audiences without ever handing their users’ information to one another. Companies can discover and engage look-alike communities without sending or exposing their customers' data to ad platforms.

Private Audiences employs differential privacy and secure computation to minimize the sharing of data commonly passed between advertisers and ad networks. It operates separately, and is not integrated with Mozilla's flagship Firefox browser.

Instead of sharing data directly with platforms, companies securely upload a list of high-value customers using a drag-and-drop interface. That data is encrypted and processed inside Anonym's Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), where audience modeling happens in isolation. Anonym trains the model, ranks eligible audiences based on likely performance, and returns a ready-to-use audience segment. Anonym's ad platform partners only learn which of their existing users to include in the audience; they receive no new personal information or audience attributes. When the process is finished, the TEE is wiped clean.

Private Audiences joins Anonym's Private Attribution, which enables accurate view-through attribution without user tracking, and Private Lift, which helps advertisers understand incrementality without exposing identities.

"Mozilla has always believed privacy is a fundamental human right, and we will continue our relentless focus on designing and delivering products and services to protect it. Advertising performance, as much as privacy, is a foundational part of this journey," Mozilla said in a company blog.

Anonym Private Audiences is currently in closed beta, supporting early-use cases where privacy matters most.