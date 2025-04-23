WaveCX Launches Curator Command

WaveCX, a provider of digital product engagement solutions for financial institutions, has launched Curator Command, which transforms natural language requests into direct in-app action.

Built as an extension of the Curator platform, Curator Command expands on its artificial intelligence-driven, semantic search capabilities, moving beyond simply understanding user intent to acting on it. It connects user intent to the right screen, step or solution and enables customers and employees to type requests in plain language, understands the intent, reads app structure and real-time context, and activates the appropriate response.

Curator Command adapts to each financial institution's policies, user roles, and app structure rather than relying on prebuilt workflows or manually tagged flows.