Glia Launches Expanded CU*Answers App Integration

Glia, a provider of customer interaction technology, has expanded its Unified Interaction Management (UIM) platform through a new mobile app integration with CU*Answers. CU*Answers is harnessing Glia's ChannelLess platform to enhance its It's Me 247 mobile banking app used by credit unions nationwide.

"Traditional approaches to mobile banking force members to leave their app and switch channels when they need help, creating frustrating experiences and lost context," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia, in a statement. "By embedding our ChannelLess Architecture into the It's Me 247 mobile app, CU*Answers is empowering credit unions to provide members the help they need, exactly when and where they need it, without historical mobile banking roadblocks."

Glia's ChannelLess Architecture connects all channels, enabling members and agents to transition between phone calls, digital messaging, video chats and SMS without losing context.