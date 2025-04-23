Exclaimer Launches LinkedIn Social Feeds

Exclaimer, a provider of email signature management solutions, has launched LinkedIn Social Feeds, an integration that lets businesses share LinkedIn posts directly in employee email signatures.

Exclaimer's LinkedIn Social Feeds also displays companies' three most recent LinkedIn posts directly in outgoing email communications. Using LinkedIn's official API, posts update automatically.

Exclaimer also provides performance analytics to track the reach and engagement of LinkedIn content shared via email signatures.