Exclaimer Launches LinkedIn Social Feeds
Exclaimer, a provider of email signature management solutions, has launched LinkedIn Social Feeds, an integration that lets businesses share LinkedIn posts directly in employee email signatures.
Exclaimer's LinkedIn Social Feeds also displays companies' three most recent LinkedIn posts directly in outgoing email communications. Using LinkedIn's official API, posts update automatically.
Exclaimer also provides performance analytics to track the reach and engagement of LinkedIn content shared via email signatures.
"The integration with LinkedIn combines two crucial business communications, email and social media, to create a simple yet powerful way of sharing content. By helping companies extend their reach while maintaining the trust and effectiveness associated with email communication, we are giving our customers an easy way to deliver impactful content in a professional and practical way," said Vicky Wills, chief technology officer of Exclaimer, in a statement.