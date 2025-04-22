BCN Launches Cloud Voice Call Center

BCN, a managed network and technology solutions provider, has launched the BCN Cloud Voice Call Center, an all-in-one platform for small and mid-sized businesses.

"Our solution was designed to anticipate customer needs and enable call center supervisors and agents to engage promptly and intelligently," said Richard Boudria, chairman and CEO of BCN, in a statement. "The future call center must be a strategic asset, seamlessly integrated with core business systems to provide the entire customer view for our clients and allow call center agents to deliver remarkable experiences securely."

Key features of the BCN Cloud Voice Call Center include the following:

Advanced call routing and distribution with skills-based, time-of-day, and caller-input logic, as well as configurable call queue thresholds and callback in queue.

Real-time analytics and reporting in live dashboards with actionable key performance indicators, custom and scheduled reporting, and agent and queue performance insights.

Call recording.

Agent and supervisor capabilities to manage users, monitor live calls, provide real-time assistance, log in/out of queues and multiple active devices, manage agent status, and view queue performance.

Full Web, Desktop and Mobile Access for hybrid and remote work environments with supervisor visibility across locations and teams.