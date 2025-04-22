NLX Launches Touchpoint

NLX, providers of a platform for advanced conversational experiences, has launched Touchpoint, a multimodal conversational interface that lets NLX customers incorporate chat, voice, images, and video into a single AI-powered conversational experience for product discovery and purchasing, travel planning, and customer service.

"NLX is setting a new standard for AI-powered conversational experiences," said Andrei Papancea, NLX co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "Comparing current-state chat widgets to Touchpoint is like comparing the static, text-heavy pages of the early internet to today's most advanced interactive websites. It's night and day."

NLX provides customizable templates that can be added to existing websites or hosted independently as a web asset. The interface can also be customized to display across the end user's full screen or half screen when on desktop and in light and dark modes.