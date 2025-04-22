GoTo Adds to Grasshopper Communications Platform

GoTo, a cloud communications and IT solutions provider, today introduced features for its virtual phone system, Grasshopper, to help small business owners find information, respond to customers, and elevate customer interactions with smart conversation filters, global search capabilities, and enhanced call management tools.

"For small business owners, first impressions are everything. With these new features, Grasshopper is giving businesses the tools to improve their communication from the start and build stronger, lasting relationships with their customers," said Scott Manning, general manager of Grasshopper at GoTo, in a statement. "Grasshopper's latest updates ensure businesses not only communicate more effectively but also present themselves with professionalism and take greater control of their growth. We remain steadfast in our mission to empower entrepreneurs and small business owners with a communications solution that is built, priced, and packaged specifically for them."

Grasshopper's new unified Conversations consolidates calls, texts, voicemails, and faxes into a single thread. Smart Conversation Filters help users locate specific conversations by interaction type to locate calls, texts, voicemails, or virtual faxes, all organized in a single, streamlined interface for each contact on mobile. Global Search helps businesses find what they need by scanning the account for relevant details. And contact management helps keep business and personal contacts distinct and organized.

Additional calling features include the following:

Call Capture, to record incoming and outgoing calls automatically for better insights and follow ups.

Action items at-a-glance, to turn calls into text with Call Recording Transcripts.

Insights on missed or hang-up call reasons.

GoTo also unveiled industry partnerships for Grasshopper with WordPress, TransUnion, and Novo.