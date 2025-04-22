Infolinks Partners with StackAdapt
Infolinks, providers of an advertising marketplace for media inventory, is partnering with StackAdapt, a multichannel programmatic advertising platform provider, to enable StackAdapt advertisers to tap into Infolinks' exclusive, brand-safe, curated supply across more than 25,000 publishing partners.
The partnership unites StackAdapt's precision targeting capabilities, including contextual, behavioral, and geographic segmentation, with Infolinks' Smart Algorithm and exclusive inventory for better engagement across display, video, and connected TV.
"This partnership reflects our mission to help brands scale impact with intelligence," said Bob Regular, CEO of Infolinks, in a statement. "StackAdapt is a proven leader in performance and precision, and together, we're creating a more efficient and effective path for advertisers to reach the right consumers on the right terms."
"StackAdapt buyers will now benefit from streamlined access to Infolinks' programmatically enabled inventory, curated through direct publisher relationships and optimized for both sustainability and performance," said Jonathan Slavin, chief business officer of Infolinks, in a statement. "The result is a cleaner supply path, reduced latency, and smarter monetization for publishers without sacrificing user experience or advertiser outcomes."
"Partnering with Infolinks gives our advertisers a unique edge," said Greg Joseph, vice president of inventory development at StackAdapt, in a statement. "We're able to offer not only their premium proprietary placements but most importantly true curation at its core without any added fees being absorbed by our advertisers. That's a win we are happy to get behind."
Related Articles
StackAdapt Partners with Zitcha
18 Mar 2025
StackAdapt and Zitcha partner to democratize retail media access with scalable programmatic capabilities.
AdLib Partners with Infolinks
17 Dec 2024
AdLib is providing access to Infolink's specialized ad inventory across 25,000 publishers.
StackAdapt Integrates with HubSpot
24 Apr 2024
StackAdapt becomes a HubSpot App Partner with certified integration that harnesses the power of first-party data.