Infolinks Partners with StackAdapt

Infolinks, providers of an advertising marketplace for media inventory, is partnering with StackAdapt, a multichannel programmatic advertising platform provider, to enable StackAdapt advertisers to tap into Infolinks' exclusive, brand-safe, curated supply across more than 25,000 publishing partners.

The partnership unites StackAdapt's precision targeting capabilities, including contextual, behavioral, and geographic segmentation, with Infolinks' Smart Algorithm and exclusive inventory for better engagement across display, video, and connected TV.