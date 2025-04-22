LinkedIn Introduces Qualified Leads Optimization

LinkedIn has launched Qualified Leads Optimization to help companies focus on leads that are more likely to become paying customers.

This feature within Campaign Manager is enabled by LinkedIn Conversions API and helps focus ad delivery on leads that have signaled readiness to buy and provides deeper attribution to prove both pipeline contribution and revenue impact.

To use this feature, advertisers define lead quality using their own lead generation systems or third-party CRM systems, then send qualified leads to LinkedIn Campaign Manager using the LinkedIn Conversions API.

By setting up a qualified leads conversion event using Conversions API, users can now share high-quality lead data with LinkedIn, whether those leads are captured via third-party websites, CRMs, sales teams, or other offline channels. Using this information, Campaign Manager will match and optimize delivery based on the highest quality leads.