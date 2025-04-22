Aquant Adds Features for Field Work
Aquant, providers of an agentic artificial intelligence platform for professionals servicing complex equipment, today added AI in Offline Mode and Call Assist. Unveiled at Field Service Palm Springs 2025, these updates are for the benefit of technicians working in the field.
AI in Offline Mode gives service professionals like field service technicians access to all of Aquant's Agentic AI agents, even in areas with little to no connectivity, such as offshore, underground or remote job sites.
Call Assist is the voice-accessible extension of Aquant's Agentic AI support platform to scale expert-level support across the service organization. Whether it's a technician trying to reach a busy expert helpdesk, a technician or dealer without direct platform access, or a field tech working hands-free, Call Assist delivers Aquant's expert-level guidance through a simple phone call, no login, typing, or tapping required.
"In the field, when connectivity drops, field service technicians are often on their own. If they need help, they either have to step away from the job site or wait until they're back online," said Assaf Melochna, president and co-founder of Aquant, in a statement. "It's a breakthrough in technology; Aquant is the only company to offer AI that works like ChatGPT, even when there's no signal. Whether online or off, whether typing or talking, Aquant is now available exactly when and how a technician needs it."
