Aquant Adds Features for Field Work

Aquant, providers of an agentic artificial intelligence platform for professionals servicing complex equipment, today added AI in Offline Mode and Call Assist. Unveiled at Field Service Palm Springs 2025, these updates are for the benefit of technicians working in the field.

AI in Offline Mode gives service professionals like field service technicians access to all of Aquant's Agentic AI agents, even in areas with little to no connectivity, such as offshore, underground or remote job sites.

Call Assist is the voice-accessible extension of Aquant's Agentic AI support platform to scale expert-level support across the service organization. Whether it's a technician trying to reach a busy expert helpdesk, a technician or dealer without direct platform access, or a field tech working hands-free, Call Assist delivers Aquant's expert-level guidance through a simple phone call, no login, typing, or tapping required.