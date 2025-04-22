Dyna.Ai Unveils Agentic AI Suite

Dyna.Ai has launched Agentic AI Suite, a platform for building collaborative agents that communicate across languages, channels, and modalities to enhance automation, cross-agent collaboration, and localization.

"Agentic AI Suite reflects our long-term vision of democratizing enterprise AI through accessible, multilingual, and agentic technologies," said Tomas Skoumal, chairman and co-founder of Dyna.Ai, in a statement. "We believe the next wave of digital transformation will be driven by AI agents that can work together across systems, departments, and borders to enable smarter operations and more inclusive growth."

The Agentic AI Suite combines an agent development framework, a multi-agent orchestration engine, and a robust enterprise application layer.

At the core of the platform is Agent Studio, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to create, train, and deploy AI agents. It is model-agnostic, supporting a variety of leading models, including Dyna LLM, open-source models, and commercial LLMs. Key features of Agent Studio include the following:

Multi-agent collaboration that enables multiple agents to share memory, context, and intent to complete complex tasks as a cohesive team.

Multimodal interaction with support for text, voice, and image inputs.

Support for more than 100 languages and dialects.

Enterprise-grade security with end-to-end encryption and customizable access controls.

To fast-track AI deployment, Dyna.Ai also introduced the Agent Store, a global marketplace for pre-trained, industry-specific AI agents. Businesses can choose from agents tailored for banking, telecom, retail, outsourcing and more. Agent Store also features a performance-based rating system that helps businesses identify top-performing AI agents, optimizing them for real-world applications.

Additionally, Agentic Apps, built on the Dyna Agentic AI platform, are designed to automate and optimize knowledge-intensive workflows across industries. These applications enable the orchestration of multi-agent systems, providing real-time adaptability and precision in executing complex tasks, such as the following:

Process Agent for Credit Memo, automating financial processes with precision and efficiency.

Voice Agent for Marketing, enhancing customer acquisition and retention with targeted, dynamic, personalized voice interactions.

AI Native App for Financial Product Consultations, enabling customers to access real-time information and support.

Avatar for Customer Service and Marketing, interacting with customers through engaging, human-like avatars to boost conversion rates.