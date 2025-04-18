-->
  • April 18, 2025

RRD Debuts Iridio, a Unified Marketing Solution

RRD has launched Iridio, a unified marketing solutions partner that offers a flexible, composable service stack that scales from single-channel support to fully integrated campaigns.

Iridio solves complexity as a single solution for strategy, creative services, technology, data and analytics, and media execution. Its composable service stack includes the following:

  • Strategy, for business-driven marketing consulting.
  • Creative Services, for impactful, highly personalized marketing content and creative, including branding, user interface (UI)/user experience (UX) design, production, photography, video and editorial.
  • Technology, spanning digital advertising, one-to-one marketing, data management and visualization, and creative development, fueled by cloud-native architectures, artificial intelligence, and automation.
  • Data and Analytics, forreal-time insights into actionable recommendations.
  • Media Execution, for media strategy, planning, buying, placement, and measurement to support content distribution and omnichannel activation.

"The modern CMO wears many hats: marketer, brand builder, technologist, and data expert," said Andy Johnson, senior vice president and head of Iridio at RRD, in a statement. "They also juggle siloed agencies and vendors. Iridio cuts through the complexity and chaos, bringing together all the core elements under one unified team."

