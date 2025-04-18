Quantum Metric Launches Spring 2025 Release

Quantum Metric, a digital analytics platform provider, has released its Spring 2025 Product Launch with artificial intelligence-powered platform enhancements that remove the complexity of digital analytics.

This latest Launch expands on the foundation laid with the introduction of Felix AI in April 2024. Felix AI brought generative AI-powered session summarization to the platform, leveraging Google Cloud's Gemini to provide quantified, real-time summaries of individual customer sessions.

The Spring 2025 Product Launch introduces Felix AI User Summaries, offering a holistic, AI-driven view of user behavior across multiple sessions and devices.

Also included in the Spring Launch are enhancements that help organizations access and share a deeper understanding across teams, including non-digital roles. The enhancements include the following:

Dimensional Dashboards to help teams visualize data through key dimensions, such as device type or loyalty status.

Funnel Creation from Replay to help teams create funnels directly from session replays.

Funnel Steps Over Time for understanding how customer journeys evolve over time with enhanced visualization capabilities that enable proactive optimization of key touchpoints.

Dimensional Alerting, which simplifies alert creation and expedites root-cause diagnosis by grouping related alerts based on key dimensions.