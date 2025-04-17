SnapLogic Launches AgentCreator 3.0, API Management, and Glean Integration

SnapLogic today introduced AgentCreator 3.0, an agentic artificial intelligence technology to help companies build and scale their own AI solutions; an API management solution, and a Glean integration.

AgentCreator 3.0 helps businesses create a workforce powered by AI-driven digital labor. Key additions to AgentCreator 3.0 include Prompt Composer, a visual prompt editor to create, test, and refine AI instructions in real time on a single screen; and Agent Visualizer, which provides full transparency into AI decision-making, ensuring enterprises can trust, audit, and refine agent behavior. The visualization tool delivers a step-by-step breakdown of an agent’s decision-making process, including which tools, APIs, and sub-agents were used.

AgentCreator 3.0 also includes the following:

More than 1,000 pre-built connectors in a unified data, application integration, and API management;

Autonomous AI agents for complex tasks and work that was previously exclusive to humans;

Built-in data security, access controls, and AI policy enforcement; and

Seamless collaboration between AI agents and employees, including escalation mechanisms for human expertise when needed.

"We are ushering in the third wave of AI, moving beyond narrow AI tools to autonomous agents that reason, take action, and continuously improve," said Jeremiah Stone, chief technology officer of SnapLogic, in a statement. "AgentCreator 3.0 is the breakthrough enterprises have been waiting for: a no-code, trustworthy, and scalable solution designed for real business impact. More than just a technical shift, this marks the end of traditional SaaS and introduces a new era of AI abundance. By democratizing AI engineering, we are empowering business users, analysts, and developers to become AI creators."

SnapLogic is also introducing support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP) to further accelerate the adoption and deployment of agentic AI. This capability allows AgentCreator agents to consume and serve as MCP endpoints, securely deployed and governed within organizations’ own domains.

SnapLogic's new API management (APIM) solution aims to help organizations accelerate their journey to a composable and agentic enterprise, bringing composability, enhanced security, and a highly customizable API marketplace together. It introduces a fresh era of API-led composability, allowing enterprises to integrate internal and third-party APIs, improve governance, and streamline API consumption.

SnapLogic APIM is fully integrated with SnapLogic's AgentCreator and integration platform. It includes the following:

Policy Studio, a dedicated no-code/low-code space to define, enforce, and manage API policies, with a visual interface that simplifies policy implementation, ensures consistency across all API assets, and allows users to apply and reuse security policies.

Developer Hub & Marketplace, a highly customizable platform where API providers and consumers connect, collaborate, and innovate around portal development, API discovery, testing, and integration.

Guided workflows and built-in validation tools, accelerating onboarding and minimizing friction in API design and deployment.

Unified data and application integration, API management, and agent creation within a single platform.

Support for not only REST APIs but new protocols like MCP, with the same security, governance, and discoverability.

"In the era of AI abundance, APIs are no longer just digital doorways. They are programmable enablers of intelligent agents and autonomous workflows," Stone said. "In line with this, in today's dynamic business environment, enterprises need an APIM solution that simplifies implementation, fosters flexibility, and enhances security. Our reimagined APIM solution makes it easier than ever for organizations to build, manage, and consume APIs, ensuring that they can quickly adapt to market changes, increase automation, and unlock new opportunities while on their composable and agentic journey."

SnapLogic's partnership with Work AI provider Glean will provide a strong foundation for new AI initiatives that connect data and applications to deliver a unified view across all enterprise data.