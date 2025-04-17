Worldeye Technologies Acquires DataHawk

Worldeye Technologies has acquired DataHawk, a provider of e-commerce analytics solutionsand will integrate DataHawk's analytics platform into Worldeye Technologies' growing portfolio, creating synergies with its marketplace optimization tools, such as Viral Launch. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

DataHawk delivers analytics for marketplaces like Amazon and Walmart, enabling sellers with insights on product performance, keyword optimization, and competitive intelligence.