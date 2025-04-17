Worldeye Technologies Acquires DataHawk
Worldeye Technologies has acquired DataHawk, a provider of e-commerce analytics solutionsand will integrate DataHawk's analytics platform into Worldeye Technologies' growing portfolio, creating synergies with its marketplace optimization tools, such as Viral Launch. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
DataHawk delivers analytics for marketplaces like Amazon and Walmart, enabling sellers with insights on product performance, keyword optimization, and competitive intelligence.
"Bringing DataHawk into the Worldeye Technologies family represents a significant advancement in our mission to provide marketplace sellers with best-in-class solutions," said Keith Jarvis, chief operating officer of Worldeye Technologies, in a statement. "Their sophisticated analytics capabilities perfectly complement our existing products and services. As we continue to expand our portfolio through carefully selected acquisitions, we're working to create an unrivaled suite of e-commerce tools."