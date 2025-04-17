GReminders Integrates with Leading CRM systems

GReminders, providers of a meeting and automation management platform for financial advisors, has integrated with top customer relationship management (CRM) providers serving the financial advisor industry, including XLR8, Quivr, Smart Office, Envestnet Tamarac, and SS&C Salentica.

These integrations will empower advisors to manage their calendars and meetings, apply client-level data and intelligence, and automate next-best-actions within their CRM systems.

"We understand the strong preference advisors have for the CRMs they already use," said Arnulf Hsu, founder and CEO of GReminders, in a statement. "In many cases, they've been using these tools for years and are hesitant to change. Our goal is to deeply integrate our technology within their systems to operate intuitively with these platforms and effectively be a powerful upgrade to their daily workflows, accelerating efficiencies within their firms."

By integrating GReminders AI-enabled technology, the CRMs benefit from enriched calendar data to automate client emails and SMS notifications. Additional enhancements include the ability to book meetings via the GReminders scheduling system, generating pre-meeting briefs based on CRM notes, and logging post-meeting summaries and tasks back in the CRM. Numerous automations are added via the integrations, including launching opportunities and workflows after booking a meeting.

GReminders also ;recently launched the Ask Anything assistant, a natural language interface that allows advisors to interact with their calendars, CRMs and wealth planning tools using simple, everyday language.

While GReminders works seamlessly with advisor-focused CRMs, its advanced end-to-end meetings management technology is designed to assimilate into workflow and productivity platforms. Recent integrations have included Microsoft Dynamics, Monday.com, Asana, and Notion.