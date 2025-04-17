Recurly Unveils Its Spring Release

Recurly, a subscription management solutions provider, today at its Subscription Sessions virtual conference introduced Recurly Compass, an artificial intelligence-powered growth engine; a Shopify integration; and new plug-and-play payments functionality as part of its spring release.

"The future of subscriptions for merchants is smarter, faster, and more personalized engagement with their subscribers," said Priya Lakshminarayanan, chief product officer of Recurly, in a statement. "Our latest innovations empower businesses to make data-driven decisions, optimize customer experiences, and scale globally with confidence. Whether through AI-powered insights, deep Shopify integration or composable payments, we're providing the tools to fuel lasting and scalable growth for our customers."

Recurly Compass provides access to billions of data points, personalized insights into market trends, and subscription strategy playbooks that guide users through best practices to optimize their operations. It integrates conversational AI to help companies identify new opportunities and mitigate risks in real time.

Recurly's new Shopify integration allows companies to incorporate subscription models within the Shopify ecosystem. With Recurly-powered analytics, businesses gain deeper insights into customer behavior.

Recurly has also integrated with payment providers such as PayPal, Stripe, Adyen, WorldPay, and EBANX.