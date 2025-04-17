Redpoint Global Partners with HCLTech
Redpoint Global, a customer data technology supplier, is partnering with HCLTech, underpinning the HCLTech X platform to deliver a cloud-native digital experience platform that enables personalized user experiences at scale.
Redpoint is the data readiness engine that delivers a unified customer profile. Enterprise data quality and identity resolution finds, fixes, and flags all data anomalies before they find their way into customer messaging. Redpoint performs all data hygiene and data transformation tasks at the point of entry.
In addition, Redpoint provides HCLTech X with omnichannel journey orchestration capabilities for multichannel, multiphase, and multiwave campaigns across all devices, channels, and customer touchpoints.
"Redpoint has been an outstanding partner, providing critical functionality in the HCLTech X platform," said Ashish Kumar Gupta, chief growth officer for Europe and Africa and diversified industries at HCLTech, in a statement. "Through the use of Redpoint technology, our platform can deliver the right message to the right customer at the right time across the right channel."
"By bringing together Redpoint's superior data quality, identity resolution, and campaign orchestration technology with HCLTech's sterling capabilities as an international martech leader, we deliver the best of both worlds for our clients," said John Dodd, global alliance director at Redpoint, in a statement.