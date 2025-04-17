Redpoint Global Partners with HCLTech

Redpoint Global, a customer data technology supplier, is partnering with HCLTech, underpinning the HCLTech X platform to deliver a cloud-native digital experience platform that enables personalized user experiences at scale.

Redpoint is the data readiness engine that delivers a unified customer profile. Enterprise data quality and identity resolution finds, fixes, and flags all data anomalies before they find their way into customer messaging. Redpoint performs all data hygiene and data transformation tasks at the point of entry.

In addition, Redpoint provides HCLTech X with omnichannel journey orchestration capabilities for multichannel, multiphase, and multiwave campaigns across all devices, channels, and customer touchpoints.